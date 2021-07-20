Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $4.65 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 466,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSEVU. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Shares of GSEVU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 2,303,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,557. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04.

