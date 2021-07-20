Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 817,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $3,892,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 11,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

