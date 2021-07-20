Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and approximately $415,456.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00364834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,728 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

