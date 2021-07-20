VIBE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,864.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 25% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $2,864.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.80 or 0.00738861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

