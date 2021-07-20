Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 736,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIOT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 123,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $18.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $447.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $191.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

