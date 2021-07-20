Visa (V) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE V opened at $240.41 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $468.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

