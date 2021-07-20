Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

VVNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

VVNT stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $1,584,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 416.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 194,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after buying an additional 919,091 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 382,079 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

