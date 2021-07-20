Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $31.81 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

