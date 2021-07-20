Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Down 23% This Week

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $32,001.64 and approximately $1,345.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

