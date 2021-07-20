Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,698,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vystar stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Vystar has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. Its products are used by manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

