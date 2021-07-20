Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,698,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Vystar stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Vystar has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
Vystar Company Profile
See Also: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Vystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.