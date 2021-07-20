W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Cut by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $37,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

