Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of WNC stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $695.48 million, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $91,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.