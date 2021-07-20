Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €139.91 ($164.60).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €118.00 ($138.82) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.00. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €67.72 ($79.67) and a fifty-two week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €132.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

