Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

WD has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

WD opened at $98.15 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,012 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $902,471.68. 8.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $2,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

