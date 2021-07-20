Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENNVU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $11,819,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $5,536,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $5,040,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $4,859,000.

Get ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities alerts:

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENNVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU).

Receive News & Ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.