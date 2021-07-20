Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HVT stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

