Walleye Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNB opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,373.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

