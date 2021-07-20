Walleye Capital LLC Invests $238,000 in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAQU. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $441,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,982,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,676,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLAQU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

