Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,557 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,784,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,757,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,162,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGACU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

