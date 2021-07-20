Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,003 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,719,339.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.