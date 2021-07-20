Walleye Capital LLC Sells 15,006 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,006 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ball by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in Ball by 7.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

