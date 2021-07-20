Walleye Capital LLC Sells 182,715 Shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,715 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings III were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCYAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth $391,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

Landcadia Holdings III stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.