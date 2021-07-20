Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Insider Bernhard E. Spiess Sells 8,989 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $629,230.00.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $395.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

