Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director John C. Pope Sells 211 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE WM opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.