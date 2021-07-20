Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,335 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total value of $382,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,462 shares in the company, valued at $41,339,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $229,724.74.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10.

Shares of W stock opened at $289.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.44. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.12 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on W shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,448,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

