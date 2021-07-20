Wealth Alliance Invests $216,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

ITA stock opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

