Wealth Alliance Takes $118,000 Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

