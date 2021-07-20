Wedbush Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Seagate Technology to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Seagate Technology from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.26.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 5,634,153 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $507,862,551.42. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,888,475 shares of company stock valued at $531,663,617 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

