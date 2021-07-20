Wedbush Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Underperform

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Shares of RKT opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

