Wedbush Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Underperform

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.
Shares of RKT opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
