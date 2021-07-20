Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

WAL stock opened at $90.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

