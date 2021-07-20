Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading 5.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $112.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation traded as high as $95.09 and last traded at $95.09. 8,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 778,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

