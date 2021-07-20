Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

EHI stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

