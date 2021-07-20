Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:PAI opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.