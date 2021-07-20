Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:PAI opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $601,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

