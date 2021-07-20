Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

