Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,468,397 shares.The stock last traded at $3.86 and had previously closed at $3.84.

The firm has a market cap of $612.37 million, a P/E ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $242,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $925,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $187,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

