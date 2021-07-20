Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Trading Up 2.6%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 2,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTSHF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westshore Terminals Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.6589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.