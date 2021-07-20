Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 594,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 430,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

WSR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 466,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.42. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

