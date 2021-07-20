Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Gap Up to $37.74

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.74, but opened at $39.19. Willdan Group shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 978 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $498.17 million, a PE ratio of 84.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Willdan Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Willdan Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

