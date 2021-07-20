William Blair Weighs in on El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $657.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $21.96.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

