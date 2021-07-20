Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

