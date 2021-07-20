Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
WTFC stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. 3,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,517. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.
In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
