Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,205 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wix.com worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 51.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $290.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.19. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

