WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 220,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,131,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,170,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WNS traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.98. 215,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,312. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

