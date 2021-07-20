WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Reaches $0.0599 on Major Exchanges

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $221,010.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

