Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,757,000 after purchasing an additional 427,479 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,836,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,114,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AON by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after purchasing an additional 369,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,406,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in AON by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,493,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $226.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

