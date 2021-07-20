Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 7,107 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $89,061,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $389.44 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.62.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Strosahl sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,217.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

