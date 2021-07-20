Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $443,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other Hess news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 141,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $2,508,158.96. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,139,979 shares of company stock worth $83,451,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

