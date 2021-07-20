Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $7.45 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,947 shares of company stock worth $27,702,541. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $595.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.83 and a twelve month high of $653.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

