WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,110 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,042.55 ($13.62).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 909.80 ($11.89) on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 982.93. The company has a market capitalization of £10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Also, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,874 shares of company stock worth $7,652,960.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.