WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,110 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,042.55 ($13.62).
Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 909.80 ($11.89) on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 982.93. The company has a market capitalization of £10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
