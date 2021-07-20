Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Achieves $78.41 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $78.41 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $46.76 or 0.00156992 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00752298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

